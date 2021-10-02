KEUKA PARK — With physical and mental health needs spiking as the nation struggles to emerge from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Keuka College has launched a new program that aims to educate students in fields that address pressing public health needs. The new School of Health and Human Services at Keuka College will bring together academic programs focused on mental and physical health, social justice, and public safety – areas of response to ongoing individual and societal challenges.
“It’s become increasingly apparent that professions touching on public health, personal wellness, and social well-being are not isolated disciplines, but interrelated services,” said College President Amy Storey. “Our School of Health and Human Services brings them together so students in all programs will benefit from the comprehensive and varied educational opportunities.”
Instruction will take place in newly renovated facilities: The College’s recently completed Center for Health Innovation in Harrington Hall.