PENN YAN — FLH Medical P.C., Keuka Health Care has welcomed Robert E. Hoskins III, MSN, MSA, APRN, FNP-C.
Hoskins will be seeing patients at 418 North St., Penn Yan, in the Medical Arts Building. He will be joining the team of internal medicine physician Dr. Eleanor DeWitt and experienced nurse practitioner, Patsy Ballard, FNP.
DeWitt, who has been practicing at Keuka Health Care for over 30 years stated, “I am very excited to have Robert join our team at Keuka Health Care. He will broaden the diversity of providers available for our patients to choose. I look forward to working with and learning from both his vast medical and military experiences.
Hoskins earned his master’s degree in nursing from Emory University, Atlanta, GA and his master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University, Ann Arbor, Mich. He also received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University, Montgomery, Al. He also has a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation that he received from Alabama State University, Montgomery, Al. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a family nurse practitioner and emergency nurse practitioner.
He has a proven record in triage, infectious diseases, first aid, diagnostic testing, trauma and cardiac nursing on an emergent and non-emergent basis. Hoskins served as a primary care provider for a facility of 1,300-plus inmates while managing a staff of 11 medical technicians. He possesses a comprehensive background in correctional medicine, emergency medicine, home healthcare nursing and experience with telehealth medicine.
Hoskins served as a captain in the Air Force where he received an honorable discharge after eight years of active duty.
Most recently, Hoskins was an emergency nurse practitioner at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Teague, Texas.
To schedule an appointment with Hoskins, call (315) 531-2944.