CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently named Summer Killian of Phelps its director of Hospital Medicine, Advanced Surgical Services, Gastroenterology and Obstetrics/Gynecology, effective Oct. 25.
Employed by Thompson for 25 years, Killian holds a master’s degree in management from Keuka College and currently serves as the Lab’s pre-analytical operations manager. She is a past recipient of the health system’s Shining Star Award, for bringing new business to the Lab from additional medical offices, improving patient care and improving employee satisfaction.
Executive Vice President/COO Kurt Koczent said Killian has also been instrumental in opening a number of lab draw stations for Thompson and was a driving force when the Lab implemented 100 Lean Six Sigma ideas within the span of one year, improving operational efficiencies.
In her new role overseeing the four above-mentioned departments within F.F. Thompson Hospital, Killian will be working with a team of approximately 80 staff members.