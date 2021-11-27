GOUVERNEUR, NY — Kinney Drugs has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for ages 5+ per CDC guidelines.
Kinney pharmacists know that in general, children tend to need more care when receiving shots than adults do. According to Kinney, they aim to make pediatric vaccination appointment(s) as easy as possible for both children and their parents and caregivers.
They are offering the following:
- Family appointments: Parents can schedule an appointment for up to three children at once.
- Dedicated after-school appointment times, and longer appointments to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable.
- An optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” experience (free of charge). Buzzy is a bee-shaped device that applies vibration and cold to numb the area and helps take the sting out of the shot.
- Distraction activities as well as a small post-shot treat.
Kinney pharmacists employ a system of checks and balances to ensure that patients receive the right vaccine at the right time. Appointments are now open, but they will be limited at first as vaccines are in high demand.
To schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment, visit https://kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/