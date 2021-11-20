CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Sarah Lander, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, is seeing patients of UR Medicine Thompson Health after joining its partner, UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance.
Lander also specializes in arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, knee and ankle, as well as shoulder reconstruction and replacement. An assistant professor of orthopaedics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry, she is extensively trained and treats a full spectrum of musculoskeletal injuries in athletes of all ages, including pediatric athletes. Lander has a special interest in sports-related knee injuries, including ACL and ligament tears, meniscal injuries, and cartilage restoration.
Lander sees patients at Clinton Crossings in Rochester and at the UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance location in Victor, where Thompson Health has a Rehabilitation Services site. She performs surgeries in Rochester and at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
“Dr. Lander is a very welcome addition to our orthopaedic team,” Thompson Health President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. said. “We are thrilled her extensive training and skill sets will help our injured athletes heal, enabling them to continue pursuing their goals and fullest athletic potential.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lander at the Victor orthopaedic clinic, call (585) 275-5321.