CANANDAIGUA — Dr. Ashley Leubner has joined Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Leubner is board certified in family medicine, with special interests in pediatrics and women’s health. She is accepting patients of all ages and genders at the 3170 West St. practice.
“We are so excited to have Dr. Leubner with us at Canandaigua Family Practice and are looking forward to seeing her success over many years to come,” UR Medicine Thompson Health Director of Practice Management Catherine Shannon said.
A native of Greenwood in Steuben County, Leubner graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Keuka College. She obtained her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies. She then completed her family medicine residency at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind.
At Canandaigua Family Practice, Leubner joins a team that includes Drs. Joseph Duba, Susan Landgraf and Bryan Sandler, as well as Jamie Kline, a family nurse practitioner.
For more information, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Leubner.