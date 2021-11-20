SENECA FALLS — Lifecare Medical Associates has welcomed certified Nurse Practitioner Arielle Hagner to its Pediatric Care team.
Hagner completed her Master of Science in Nursing degree at the University of Rochester. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Keuka College, and was a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing in Geneva.
She is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board, is licensed as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.
Most recently, Hagner was at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she cared for patients up to 21 years of age in several healthcare settings, including the inpatient and outpatient dialysis center, and the outpatient general nephrology clinic. She also coordinated with the transplant center to facilitate transplant care.
To schedule an appointment with Hagner at 1991 Balsley Road, call (315) 539-9229.