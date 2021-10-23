CANANDAIGUA — Hundreds of glowing luminarias will tell their stories at this year’s LIGHT [the] HILL walk. The annual fundraising event, which is 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Kershaw Park, is hosted by Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Care Home, and spotlights National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
Now in its fifth year of service, Light Hill provides loving, compassionate, specialized care for those who are terminally ill and for their families and loved ones. Its mission is made possible by a dedicated team of more than 100 volunteers.
At the Nov. 6 event, walkways stretching the breadth of Canandaigua Lake’s north shore will be lined with luminarias, each marked with a name and special message, so guests may stroll and remember loved ones as well as honor caregivers.
“Our Luminaria event reminds us that beauty comes in many forms,” said Light Hill Executive Director Suzanne Underhill. “Whether it’s the glow of a candle illuminating a loved one’s name, remembering a meaningful connection once again, or simply experiencing nature’s splendor during a quiet evening stroll.”
Members of the public are invited to order luminaria in honor or memory of someone special at https://lightthehill.myevent.com or by calling Light Hill at (585) 393-1311. Orders must be placed by Oct. 30.
All care and services provided to Light Hill residents and their families is free of charge. All proceeds from the purchase of luminarias will support Light Hill, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that receives no third-party funding and operates entirely through donations and fundraising.
A rain date is set for Nov. 13.
For more information, contact lighthillstaff@gmail.com.