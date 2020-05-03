CANANDAIGUA — Beginning Monday, May 4, both Thompson Health Gastroenterology and Thompson Health Pain Management will be located in the new Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic on the main campus of UR Medicine Thompson Health.
A part of F.F. Thompson Hospital, the clinic is at 395 West St., on the ground floor of Thompson’s new, 12-bed Sands-Constellation Intensive Care Unit, which opened in March.
Seeing pain management patients in the clinic are Dr. Anthony Eidelman and Michelle Dugan, nurse practitioner. Seeing gastroenterology patients is Dr. Suri Karthikeyan.
Telehealth options are available for both pain management and gastroenterology outpatients, depending on the need. Visit
ThompsonHealth.com/telehealth for more information.
To reach Thompson Health Gastroenterology, call 585-602-0280. To reach Thompson Health Pain Management, call 585-602-PAIN (7246). More information about these services can be found, respectively, at ThompsonHealth.com/GI and ThompsonHealth.com/Pain.