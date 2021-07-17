GENEVA — The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing celebrated its 86th graduating class June 17 at King’s Catering & Party House.
The class of six students is now eligible to take the licensed practical nurse exam. The graduates include Heather Beasley of Shortsville, Shelby Betts of Seneca Falls, Breighanne Christensen of Farmington, and Hailey Willis of Canandaigua.
School Director Kathleen Mills, RN, welcomed and addressed students. Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and CEO of Finger Lakes Health and president of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences, gave the President’s Address. Phil Beckley, chair of the Finger Lakes Health Board of Directors, Acevedo and Finger Lakes Health Chief Nursing Officer Ardelle Bigos, RN, presented the diplomas and pins.
Program coordinator Deanna Mills, RN, and Nichole McDermott,, RN, presented the special awards.
Lindsey Stiles received the Catherine J. Loudin Achievement Award given to the graduate practical nurse most exemplifying the values of Finger Lakes Health during his or her educational training.
Beasley received the Alice Bergstresser Memorial Award given to the graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics Alice portrayed in her everyday living — namely, determination, dedication and compassion.
Willis was recognized with the Fidelia Harmon Memorial Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program, and she also received the Marion S. Whelan Memorial Award given to a graduate practical nurse who so well exemplifies the characteristics of dedication to nursing and self-discipline which were not only a part of Whelan’s life, but are exemplified every day in the professionalism and dedication shown by the nurses in the Finger Lakes Health Education Department and throughout the organization.
Breighanne Christensen was awarded the MSWSPN Service Award given for outstanding service in medical/surgical nursing.
Betts received th Practical Nursing Student Determination Award. It was established by Carl Belawske, a Finger Lakes Health employee who knows firsthand the perseverance needed to complete an educational program. The recipient is a graduate who, despite challenges both in and out of the classroom, has overcome them with the determination and grit to excel.
Shaquana Jones received the Advocate Award, given to the given to the graduate practical nurse who has shown the qualities most important to healthcare delivery: caring, quality, professionalism and passion.
