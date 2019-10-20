GENEVA — Dr. James Mark, board-certified orthopaedic surgeon from Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery, will present “Evaluation and Treatment Plans for Osteoarthritis of the Knee” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the New York Kitchen, 800 S. Main St.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis in the knee. It is a degenerative, “wear-and-tear” type of arthritis that occurs most often in people 50 years of age and older, but may occur in younger people, as well.
Mark will discuss conservative treatment options; surgical treatment options; total knee arthroplasty; unicondylar (partial) knee arthroplasty; and new technologies for accelerated postoperative rehabilitation through the Joint Center of the Finger Lakes at Geneva General Hospital
The program will include a full meal and the lecture for $20 per person. To reserve a seat, call (315) 787-4636. Reservations and payment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
Mark is a graduate of Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pa. During a 10-year period of active duty in the Navy, Mark completed a surgical internship, three years as a flight surgeon attached to Carrier Air Wing7, four years of residency training in orthopaedics at the Naval Regional Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va., and two years as a staff orthopaedic surgeon at Submarine Base, Groton, Conn. Mark completed his military service by retiring from the Naval Reserves after a combined service of 21 years.
Mark is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons with a certification subspecialty in sports medicine. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
FLH Medical, P.C. Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery is at 789 Pre-Emption Road in Finger Lakes Health Commons, Geneva, and 430 Clifton Springs Professional Park, Clifton Springs.