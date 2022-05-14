Many, if not MOST, families have a member who suffers from mental illness and/or addiction. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide rates for people ages 10-24 were stable from 2000-07, but increased nearly 60% by 2018. Rising rates of emergency visits for suicide and self-harm among teens report the same increase.
The Seneca County Mental Health Department is addressing this through a federal grant for crisis intervention.
The Anhorn family‘s story of the chaotic years seeking help for their son began 16 years ago! Tammy and Dave’s son, Levi, showed early signs of distress when he was a toddler. He could not cope with being out of his home environment; he was explosive; he raged at being restrained by a seat belt; and would scream through a typical shopping trip.
When their son was 3 years old he could not function in a pre-kindergarten. He was diagnosed with a host of disorders ... severe anxiety, ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder and a conduct disorder.
By age 5, Levi was seeing a psychologist and taking various psychotropic medications. Tammy had found an advocate who helped them navigate the formulation of an educational plan for Levi. But still, Levi caused so much classroom disruption that his parents were regularly called to bring him home. Their search for an accommodation for Levi seemed futile.
A major crisis ensued when Levi became an adolescent and began using pot and alcohol. By this age his diagnosis included depression and Tourette Syndrome. His parents called in the police when his behavior became erratic and explosive. His parents were concerned that he would harm himself or a family member. He was hospitalized for two months in a Buffalo psychiatric unit for children. But when he came home his return to school resulted in the same traumatic pattern. Through the assistance of the Seneca County Mental Health Department, the family found and obtained Levi’s admission to the Lake Breeze Community Residence for Adolescence in Canandaigua. Levi prospered in his six-month stay.
When Levi turned 17, he and his parents determined that a classroom structure was incompatible with Levi’s mental health disorders. He dropped out of school and is thriving in employment in a restaurant and making good strides in establishing self-sufficiency.
Seneca County is underserved by medical facilities and physicians and was one of the very few counties in New York without a crisis intervention program. In 2021 the County was awarded a $2.9 million SAMHSA grant from the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration to establish a Crisis Intervention Program. This initiative, administered by Seneca County Mental Health, will assist a minimum of 1,000 adults, youth and children like Levi, before the end of year 2023 with a focus on future sustainability of this service line.
The Mobile Response Program is a 24/7 psychiatric emergency team designed to help individuals within Seneca County who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The team, made up of licensed mental health professionals and peer advocates, believes that behavioral health crisis services are best provided quickly and in a familiar place. This team of professionals will visit individuals via telehealth or face- to-face in their homes, places of employment, schools or any other location in Seneca County. The services aim to provide immediate support and are designed to divert individuals from psychiatric emergency departments and prevent unnecessary emergency room visits, when possible, by providing alternatives to hospitalization when appropriate. Comprehensive services provided include:
• Crisis intervention/stabilization.
• Mental health assessments.
• Peer support services.
• Rapid linkage and/or re-linkage to treatment providers.
• Interim mental health treatment.
• Mental health transportation.
• Connections to treatment providers and support systems in the community.
• Referrals to non-mental health services.
• Follow-up visits, if necessary.
No longer will families have to face the struggles alone to help a child or a sibling find the resources to address their particular needs. This is the hope that motivates Tammy, Dave and Levi to openly share their journey.