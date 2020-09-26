PENN YAN — The Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program is gearing up for a Medicare open enrollment period that begins Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7.
The program strives to provide unbiased, free, and accurate information on Medicare, private health insurance, and related health coverage plans. HIICAP, which helps people with Medicare, their representatives, or persons soon to be eligible for Medicare, is a federally funded program from Administration for Community Living, administered by the state Office for the Aging.
The open enrollment period allows Medicare beneficiaries to change their Medicare Advantage plan or stand-alone prescription drug plan, and encourages them to reassess their current health and financial situation, review their satisfaction with the plan they currently have, and if that plan will be changing in the upcoming year.
Starting this month, annual notice-of-change forms that review and highlight the changes your plan will be making for the following year will be mailed to plan members. It is highly encouraged that you keep an eye out for this form from your plan; if you do not receive one, contact your plan by calling the customer service number on the back of your card. It is very important to thoroughly study the changes mentioned on the form to decide if you would like to keep your plan or consider making the change to a different plan for 2021.
If you do not wish to change your plan for 2021, there is no need for any action.
There are many more no-contact options in place for seniors with questions, and one of those is the 2021 Medicare Reference Guide for Yates County Medicare beneficiaries. It’s produced by the Yates County HIICAP Program. Each guide will include all 2021 plan information, important Medicare updates, and a comparison worksheet with tips and advice. These packets are available to be mailed to you as of Oct. 15. Call the Pro Action office at (315) 536-5515 to be placed on a waiting list prior to Oct. 15, and a guide will be mailed to you as soon as they are available.
This year, the HIICAP program will not be offering any face-to-face meetings to go over Medicare options. Instead, all meetings will be conducted via phone or individual Zoom appointments, based on a customer’s accessibility.
This year, all in-person open enrollment presentations will be held in the basement of the Yates County Office Building’s auditorium at 417 Liberty St. The location allows the most space to safely provide in-person presentations. Please arrive early, as you will need to sign in and complete a COVID-19 self-certification form prior to attending the presentation. Please do not attend if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and remember that face coverings are mandatory at all times while in the building.
Bringing your own writing utensil is encouraged.
The presentation will be a pre-recorded video of Ashley Beach going over the 2021 Medicare Reference Guide. The video will be paused periodically for questions that Ashley will answer. We understand it is hard to hear someone when they are speaking with a mask on, so we hope that having majority of the presentation recorded will improve clarity.
The Pro Action office is asking everyone to disregard the presentation schedule published in the September/October 2020 issue of the Grapevine Express newsletter.
Instead, the presentation schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 19, 2-3 p.m.
- Oct. 20, 2-3 p.m.
- Oct. 30, 10-11 a.m.
- Nov. 4, 10-11 a.m.
- Nov. 13, 2-3 p.m.
- Nov. 19, 10-11 a.m.
There will be three opportunities to participate in these Medicare presentations via Zoom. Call (315) 536-5515 or email Ashley Beach at tillmana@proactioninc.org to register.
The Zoom presentation schedule:
- Nov. 4, 2-3 p.m. (register by Oct. 30).
- Nov. 12, 10-11 a.m. (register by Nov. 6).
- Dec. 1, 10-11 a.m. (register by Nov. 24).
In addition to educational opportunities provided during the open enrollment period, the Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging HIICAP program provides year-round presentations called Welcome to Medicare. These are 2-hour presentations focused on the basics of Medicare and are appropriate for anyone starting Medicare soon or anyone already on Medicare and looking for a refresher.
Presentations for the remainder of the year will be held virtually via Zoom. Call (315) 536-5515 or email Ashley Beach at tillmana@proactioninc.org to register.
The Zoom Welcome to Medicare presentation schedule:
- Sept. 24, 2-4 p.m. (register by Sept. 18).
- Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. (register by Oct. 20).
- Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. (register by Nov. 17).
- Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m. (register by Dec. 8).
Call (315) 536-5515 with questions.