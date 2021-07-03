Ashley Molisani and ED Team

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has honored Geneva General Hospital registered nurse Ashley Molisani with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Molisani, a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, works in the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at GGH.

A patient nominated Molisani for the Daisy Award.

“I came in with a laceration to my head,” the patient wrote. “Ashley was very comforting and reassuring and let me know that everything was going to be OK. She made a very scary situation feel OK. I had the very best care and felt like I was the most important person and not just another patient. Ashley went above and beyond for me. I can’t thank her enough.”

To nominate someone for a DAISY Award, visit www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM. Additionally, nomination boxes are located throughout GGH and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

Established by The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, the award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Patrick died in 1999, at age 33, from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes received from the nurses at his bedside inspired the award.

