Established by The DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, the award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Patrick died in 1999, at age 33, from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Barnes received from the nurses at his bedside inspired the award.