GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has honored Geneva General Hospital registered nurse Ashley Molisani with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Molisani, a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nurses Health & Sciences, works in the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at GGH.
A patient nominated Molisani for the Daisy Award.
“I came in with a laceration to my head,” the patient wrote. “Ashley was very comforting and reassuring and let me know that everything was going to be OK. She made a very scary situation feel OK. I had the very best care and felt like I was the most important person and not just another patient. Ashley went above and beyond for me. I can’t thank her enough.”
To nominate someone for a DAISY Award, visit www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM. Additionally, nomination boxes are located throughout GGH and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.