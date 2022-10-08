GENEVA — On Oct. 11 from 3-4 p.m. Finger Lakes Health will offer its monthly Stroke Support Group. The topic for October is “Physical Therapy and Stroke Recovery.”
The Support Group will be held at the Garnsey Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the hospital. This support group meets the second Tuesday of each month, providing monthly topics and guest speakers for stroke survivors, family and caregivers. Come early, from 1-3 p.m., for a free blood pressure screening. For more information, call (315) 787-4620.