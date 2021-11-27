GENEVA — The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) was recently ranked as one of the Best Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) programs in New York by Nursing Schools Almanac. MSWSPN was ranked number eight out of 67 LPN programs.
Nursing Schools Almanac’s research team compiled an extensive database of student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Aspiring practical nurses in the United States must pass this examination before they can commence practice. Thus, student performance on the NCLEX-PN exam provides an excellent benchmark for comparing the relative quality of practical nursing programs.
They used their database to calculate each program’s NCLEX-PN pass rate among first-time test-takers.
The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, one of only three hospital-based nursing programs in New York state, was founded in 1956. Since then, it has graduated over 1,800 nurses.
To learn more about MSWSPN, call (315) 787-4005 or visit https://mswspn.com.