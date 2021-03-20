GENEVA — The New Vision Medical Careers Program, a Wayne-Finger Lakes Technical Career Center program hosted at Geneva General Hospital for 26 years, had to adjust this year.
Due to COVID-19, there were some changes in the program for safety reasons. The program’s primary location moved to the FLTCC Flint Campus in December, yet the clinical connections remained strong. During the pandemic, the New Vision Medical program has continued in-person learning all year with instructor Laura Van Niel and benefited from an interdisciplinary, experiential learning and career exploration model through guest speakers — via zoom and in person.
On March 8, Dr. Rodolfo Queiroz, a partner in Finger Lakes Radiology and longtime New Vision mentor, presented on “Technology and Diagnostic Imaging.” Queiroz is an interventional radiologist, board-certified in diagnostic radiology with a certificate of added qualifications. He also is past president of the Geneva General Hospital medical staff.
The New Vision program is a highly selective initiative for rising high school seniors from the 14 component school districts Finger Lakes Technical & Career Center serves: Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Dundee, Geneva, Gorham-Middlesex, Honeoye, Manchester-Shortsville, Naples, Penn Yan, Phelps-Clifton Springs, Romulus, Seneca Falls, Victor and Waterloo. Current high school juniors can apply now for academic year 2021-22 through the submission of an application via their home school guidance office. Applications are due to guidance counselors by 3 p.m. March 26.
During the current academic year, the following guest speakers supported the program:
• Tammy Healy RN, BSN, CPHQ CIC, Infection Prevention and PPE.
• Sue Conrey MSN, BSN, Cardiac Rehabilitation for Cardiac Events.
• Shelley Viggiano Sonographer, Basics of Clinical Echocardiography.
• Jessica Salamone ScM, CGC, Genetic Counseling Career.
• Hannah Jacon (2014 New Vision graduate), PA-C, NV Medical to My Dream Job.
• Sennett Turner (2020), University of Rochester, first-year college student.
• New Vision Medical Careers Class of 2020.
• Morgan DeVuyst (2012), MS, PA-C, COVID Patient Case Study.
• Alyssa Benziger (2016), MLS, MPH, Understanding the COVID-19 Vaccines.
• Ashley Tarr (2010), PMHNP-BC, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
• Cary Bennett (1996) PhD©, CPNP-AC, CCRN, Ethics Pediatric Palliative Care.
• Dennis Youngs (2016), Katie Stevents (2016) and Kelley Reese (2016), first-year medical students, Patient Case Study.
• Samantha Gage (2014), third-year medical student, New Vision Medical to Medical School.
• Rodolpho Queiroz M.D., Technology and Diagnostic Imaging.
• Geoffrey Ostrander (2003) M.D., NV Medical to Physician and Suturing Activity.
• Carrie Mattoon, PA-C, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Social Determinants of Health.
• Susan Romano, MBA, Comparing Financial Aid Offers.
• FLHCON Honor Students, The Nursing Profession.
“These professional presentations have enhanced students’ understanding of medical disorders of human organ systems by taking their content to context using patient case study models,” Van Niel summarized.