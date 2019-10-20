NEWARK — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently started offering extended hours at Newark Urgent Care.
Located at 800 W. Miller St., in the plaza just east of Wegmans, Newark Urgent Care opened in 2016 and was previously open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, but is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., remain the same.
Newark Urgent Care — and Farmington Urgent Care at 1160 Corporate Drive in Farmington — are both affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital. Both have digital X-ray services available on site, and both are located adjacent to lab draw stations operated by UR Medicine.
For information about those two sites — as well as an at-a-glance comparison to use as a guide for deciding whether urgent care or emergency care is the best option — visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/urgentcare.
For a listing of all UR Medicine urgent care centers in the region, visit www.urmc.edu/urgent-care.