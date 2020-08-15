ROCHESTER — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, part of Rochester Regional Health, has achieved a pair of five-star ratings related to its childbirth practices.
Healthgrades, a company that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, awarded Newark-Wayne Community Hospital five-star ratings for vaginal delivery and C-sections. It marks the second straight year the hospital has received five stars for vaginal delivery.
The five-star rating indicates the hospital’s clinical outcomes for vaginal delivery and C-sections are statistically significantly better than expected.
“The five-star ratings reflect our teams’ commitment to providing the highest quality of care to all patients during some of the most profound moments in their lives,” said Meghan Aldrich, vice president of operations for women’s health at Newark-Wayne. “We appreciate the trust our community puts in us to take care of their families, and we are proud to relentlessly pursue ever more extraordinary care for our patients.”
“Women who select a hospital with a five-star rating can feel confident in their choice knowing that these organizations are committed to providing exceptional women’s care to their patients,” added Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.
Among Rochester Regional Health properties, United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia and Unity Hospital in Rochester also achieved five-star ratings for vaginal delivery, while UMMC received five stars for C-sections.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for 2016-18, finding that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that received five stars and those that haven’t. During that period women having a vaginal delivery in hospitals rated five stars had, on average, a 43.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated with one star.
