NEWARK — Rochester Regional Health’s Newark-Wayne Community Hospital has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly re-designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.
Newark-Wayne is on a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 590 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.
“This designation is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration across our organization, all with the goal of helping families get off to a good start,” said Maura Snyder, vice president of operations for Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. “We are proud to offer an environment that supports best practices shown to increase breastfeeding. Moms who choose to breastfeed are choosing a sustainable, affordable, and healthy option with long-term positive health effects.”