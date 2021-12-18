GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health honored Licensed Practical Nurse Kimberly Nicandri, of Lifecare Medical Associates, who is currently working on the Step-down Unit at Geneva General Hospital, with a DAISY Award.
A grateful husband of a patient nominated Nicandri for the Daisy Award.
“Kim is like a guardian angel in my opinion,” the husband said. “Sometimes nurses can be stressed out or under a lot of pressure due to there being a lot of work in hospitals and patients, but Kim showed me nothing but extreme kindness. She also went out of her way to make my wife, who is sick, feel better. She was always upbeat and positive.
“My wife and I have been in the hospital for almost a week and have met quite a few different nurses and doctors. She embodies what a ‘good’ nurse should be. She is phenomenal at her job and any patients that meet Kim will be extremely lucky in my opinion.
“My wife has pneumonia and is very weak and lethargic. She does not like to move much or eat much. Kim has been like a caring mother in how she cares for my wife. She helped her get herself clean, by helping her take a bath.
“Kim is a blessing to this hospital and any patients she comes in to contact with. I wish there were more nurses like Kim. She answers any questions we may have and offers to help with just about anything. Even though she always has a mask on, we can tell she is smiling while helping my wife. I honestly feel that Kim helping and being around my wife at all is helping her feel better physically, mentally, and emotionally. Thank you Kim for everything you have done.”
If you have received extraordinary care from a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, and would like to nominate her or him for a DAISY Award, visit www.daisynomination.org/0010g00001dcZE0AAM. Nomination boxes also are located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.