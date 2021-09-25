GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named registered nurse Matthew Romania as the new director of nursing and site administrator at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
Romania, who possesses 25 years of healthcare experience, will oversee the daily operations at S&S and be responsible for oversight of the nursing divisions, including first acute, swing bed, and the John D. Kelly Clinic.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Pennsylvania College of Technology and master’s degrees in nursing and health administration from Capella University. He is pursuing his doctorate from Capella.
Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, Romania served as director of nursing at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Wellsboro in Wellsboro, Pa.
Romania, who lives in Dundee, enjoys spending time with family and friends.