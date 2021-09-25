GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has hired nurse practitioner Jennifer Whitmore to work at its Seneca Family Health Center on East Main Street in Waterloo.
She joins a team that includes Drs. Sixto Medina and Eric Shives, M.D., along with nurse practitioners Christina Gray, Roberta Korich, Susan Randall-Mantella and Elizabeth Smith.
Whitmore earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Roberts Wesleyan College and a master’s in nursing from the University of Rochester.
She lives in Geneva with her husband. Whitmore enjoys hiking and spending time with her two rescue dogs.
To make an appointment with her, call (315) 787-4977.