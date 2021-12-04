CANANDAIGUA, NY — Finger Lakes Bus Service is teaming up with North Star Coffee, both divisions of Ontario ARC, to offer a unique holiday shopping experience at Eastview Mall. On Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., attendees will receive a roundtrip, hassle-free ride to Eastview Mall in Victor, along with festive holiday music, a complimentary muffin, and a small hot cup of North Star Coffee. The cost is $40.
Those attending will also receive a discounted rate at the agency’s gift wrapping booths at Eastview Mall.
If you are interested in joining the excursion, plan to meet at North Star Coffee that morning. The bus will depart for Eastview Mall at 9:45 a.m. After a few hours of shopping, the bus will then head back to North Star Coffee at 2 p.m.. Face coverings are required on the bus and hand sanitizer will be provided.
For more information, contact Eden Thomas, Special Events Coordinator, at ethomas@ontarioarc.org or visit www.ontarioarc.org.