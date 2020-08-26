CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will host an open house for LPNs and medical assistants interested in job opportunities within Thompson’s physician practices and urgent care centers.
Candidates for these positions are invited to attend the open house from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Canandaigua Medical Group, 335 Parrish St.
Representatives of Thompson will be on hand to share information about the health system, including details about tuition assistance and other benefits, as well as information about mentoring opportunities and forms of workplace recognition.
Current openings are listed at https://www.thompsonhealth.com/careers.