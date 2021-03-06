GENEVA — Dr. Timothy L. Papsidero has joined the medical staffs at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital as a hospitalist.
Papsidero completed his residency in Family Medicine at Southern Colorado Family Medicine in Pueblo, Colo., and earned his medical degree at the University at Buffalo.
Prior to coming to Finger Lakes Health, he was a hospitalist at Northwest Permanente in Portland, Ore.
He is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, Wilderness Medicine Society, and the American Medical Association.
Papsidero lives in Canandaigua with his wife, Caitlin, and their daughter, Molly. He enjoys camping, hiking and the Buffalo Bills.