The Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes’ next monthly Zoom meeting is set for 1 p.m. March 31.
“Parkinson Disease: Strategies for Physical Issues” will feature Robin Barclay, a licensed physical therapist with over 20 years’ experience, a certified exercise expert for aging adults, and a Rock Steady Boxing coach. Her presentation will include information for Parkinson patients and caregivers on balance, freezing, coping strategies, and encouragement to “keep on moving.”
All are welcome to join the virtual presentation.
Current PSGFL members will receive an email regarding Zoom information to join the program on the internet. If you are not a member, contact Stu for the Zoom details at swgillim@yahoo.com, or Gail at (585) 624-1448 or gshellma@rochester.rr.com.