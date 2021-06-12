FINGER LAKES — This month's Zoom meeting of the Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes will take place on June 30 at 1 p.m. and discuss “Palliative Care for Symptom Relief”.
Dr. Benzi Kluger, a professor of Neurology and Medicine and director of the Palliative Care Research Center and Neuropalliative Care Service at the University of Rochester, will present “Palliative Care for Symptom Relief." The goal of palliative care is to improve quality of life. It is provided by a medical team working with a person's doctors, and it is appropriate at any age and at any stage of Parkinson’s.
Current support group members will receive an email regarding Zoom information. If not a member, contact Stu at (585) 396-9245 or swgillim@yahoo.com, or Gail at (585) 624-1448 or gshellma@rochester.rr.com.