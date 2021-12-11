The Parkinson’s Support Group of the Finger Lakes will hold its monthly Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The open forum will be facilitated by Dr. Stuart Gillim. It will be a time for everyone to share the joy and stress felt at this time of year.
Current PSGFL members will receive an email regarding Zoom information to join the meeting via the internet. All are welcome.
Contact Stu for the Zoom details at (585) 396-9245 or swgillim@yahoo.com, or contact Gail at (585) 624-1448 or gshellma@rochester.rr.com.
In addition, find meeting information, hints for the Parkinson patient and caregiver, and resources and contacts at www.parkinsonsupportgroupofthefingerlakes.com.