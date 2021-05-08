The Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes will hold its monthly Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. May 26.
John Lorenzetti, president of FLX Driver Rehabilitation and a registered and licensed occupational therapist, will present “Driver Rehab Issue for People with Parkinson Disease.” Lorenzetti has been a driver rehabilitation specialist and certified driving instructor since 1998.
Parkinson’s progression and medication side effects may affect a person’s driving ability, and it is a difficult decision to stop driving.
Current support group members will receive an email regarding Zoom information. If not a member, contact Stu at (585) 396-9245 or swgillim@yahoo.com, or Gail at (585) 624-1448 or gshellma@rochester.rr.com.