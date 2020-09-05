CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health is partnering with UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance for expanded inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance already had increased its presence in Canandaigua and Victor, handling all emergency room orthopedic care at Thompson since Jan. 1 of this year, decreasing unnecessary patient transfers to Rochester. In mid-September its team will increase that presence further, performing surgery at Thompson most days each week.
“These physicians and surgeons have achieved the highest level of training possible within our field, and have been specifically recruited by the university to provide our region with the latest techniques, surgical innovations and superior patient-centered care,” said Dr. Paul T. Rubery, the Marjorie Strong Wehle Professor of Orthopaedics and chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Rochester.
The surgeons’ specialties include non-surgical and surgical treatment of arthritis in major joints (including total joint replacement); orthopedic trauma; sports medicine; hand, shoulder and elbow care; and complex foot and ankle care. There are eight surgeons, one sports medicine physician, and two registered, certified physician assistants. The roster includes Drs. Rishi Balkissoon, David Ciufo, John Ginnetti, Kyle Judd, Nathan Kaplan, Susan McDowell, Peter Obourn, Marc O’Donnell, Sandeep Soin, and physician assistants Kevin Bentley and Nicholas Cinquino.
“As one era ends, another begins,” said Thompson Health President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. “I want to thank Canandaigua Orthopaedic Associates for its many years of partnership with Thompson Health. While we were disappointed they ultimately chose to align with a competitor, we are looking ahead.
“We are excited to collaborate with these top-level orthopedic professionals from UR Medicine who will enable us to manage the more complex cases right here in Canandaigua. I have full confidence in this team to provide all necessary orthopedic services to our community.”
For more information about the specialists affiliated with UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance, including video introductions of the physicians, visit www.urmc.rochester.edu/orthopaedics/team.cfm.