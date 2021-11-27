AUBURN — Parth J. Patel, DO has joined the Auburn Primary Care Practice, specializing in internal medicine skilled in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of adults across the spectrum. In addition, Dr. Patel serves as the Assistant Medical Director for the Finger Lakes Center for Living nursing home in Auburn.
Dr. Patel comes to Auburn from Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan where he practiced for four years. Dr. Patel earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. His residency program was also affiliated with Michigan State University which allowed Dr. Patel to gain important clinical faculty experience at the University.
Dr. Patel is a member of American College of Osteopathic Internists, the American Osteopathic Association, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians.
Dr. Patel is currently accepting new patients. For more information, or to make an appointment, call Auburn Primary Care at (315) 567-0777. The office is located at 37 West Garden St. Suite 201 in Auburn.