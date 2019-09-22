CANANDAIGUA — Community members are invited to gather their prescription and over-the-counter medications to meet with a pharmacist during a free “brown bag” event on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Canandaigua Medical Group Pharmacy.
The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pharmacy, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and located across the street from the hospital, at 335 Parrish St.
Attendees can meet with the pharmacists to:
• Review their medications’ common side effects and uses
• Check for interactions with other medications, herbals, vitamins and supplements
• Ensure they are taking their medications correctly
• Get a cost comparison, to see if the pharmacy can save them money
In addition, community members attending the event can drop off unused/expired medications in the pharmacy’s secured drop box.
Refreshments will be served and attendees will receive a free pill reminder box.
Info: ThompsonHealth.com/Pharmacy or (585) 602-0300.