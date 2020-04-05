Planned Parenthood of Greater New York has launched virtual health care services to connect patients to trusted providers without having to visit a health center.
Patients can now access a range of sexual and reproductive health services — including birth control, emergency contraception, trans/nonbinary hormone therapy, STI treatment, and more by secure video conferencing and telephone.
Appointments may be booked at www.ppgreaterny.org or by calling 1-800-230-PLAN.
PPGNY has experienced a 60 percent increase in patient visits to PP Direct, Planned Parenthood’s health care app, in March.