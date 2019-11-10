PENN YAN — FLH Medical, P.C.’s Pre-Emption Family Medicine is hosting flu clinics for its patients at its office location, 1930 Pre-Emption Road.
Flu shots will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Nov. 27. Patients do not need an appointment for flu shots.
If you are looking for a new primary care provider, we see patients of all ages from newborns to geriatrics, as well as student patients at Keuka College. All care is provided by family medicine physicians Dr. Robert Anderson and Dr. Vy Le and nurse practitioner Wendy Hill, ANP, PNP.
To make an appointment to become a new patient, call (315) 536-0086.