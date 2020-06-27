Thinking about getting screened? And no, I don’t mean for COVID-19.
Question: What does it take to talk someone out of getting a colonoscopy, mammogram or Pap smear? Answer: A pandemic.
Since March, cancer screening appointments in the U.S. has gone down steeply, by 86-94% according to the Epic Health Research Network. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society and other cancer-related agencies, recommended that patients put off healthcare visits until medical offices can safely reopen for screening and other procedures. Now that we look forward to entering Phase 4 of reopening our region, it’s time to shift our focus back to preventative healthcare visits like screening for breast, cervical and colon cancer.
Screening is incredibly important because it can help doctors find and treat some cancers early, before symptoms appear. You don’t want to wait for symptoms to appear because the cancer may have spread and will be harder to treat. Screenings for breast, colon and cervical cancer has also been shown to lower your risk of dying from these cancers.
If it is time for you to get a cancer screening, it’s good to know that health centers are following new guidelines to keep patients and doctors safe. This may include every person wearing a mask, screening patients for symptoms of COVID-19 before the appointment, screening staff before starting work, sanitizing rooms and equipment after each patient, and practicing social distancing as much as the screening allows. Not all health centers may be ready to accept patients for screenings and some patients with health problems may need to wait a little longer for their screening. Please give your doctor’s office a call first to see if you can make an appointment.
If you don’t have insurance, the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region can help. CSP-FLR pays for breast and cervical cancer screenings for uninsured, eligible women ages 40 and older and colon cancer screenings for uninsured, eligible women and men ages 50 and older. The program also pays for more testing if needed. You can reach them by calling 1-877-803-8070 or email at CSP@URMC.Rochester.edu.
As we celebrate the warmer months and the reopening of our communities, let’s also celebrate good health by getting screened. Early detection saves lives!
The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region is funded by the state Department of Health. Cancer screening programs are available to all uninsured, eligible New York state residents. The program is managed and facilitated by the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Hannah Farley is the regional community liaison for the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.