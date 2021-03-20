ROCHESTER — Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Dr. Eric Bieber has announced he will retire in July.
The Rochester Regional Board of Directors will conduct a national search to find Bieber’s successor.
“It has been a tremendous honor to lead such a dedicated team of talented people over the past seven years,” Bieber said. “Together, we have built a robust integrated health network that provides critical services for people living across western NY and the Finger Lakes.”
“Over the course of his tenure, Eric has been a visionary leader who has enabled us to take our place as one of New York State’s most respected and far-reaching health systems,” said Board of Directors Chairman Michael Nuccitelli. “He has led us through the complexities of the healthcare landscape so that we can continue to provide high-quality, innovative care for our patients and community for many years to come.”
Formed in 2014 when two Rochester-based hospital systems joined forces, Rochester Regional has experienced tremendous growth, adding additional hospitals and physician practices, and expanding the geographic reach of high-quality tertiary and quaternary healthcare throughout Upstate New York. Under Bieber’s leadership, Rochester Regional Health has grown into a $3 billion health system.
Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital are RRH properties.
“It has been an extraordinary privilege to work with partners and colleagues in New York State and beyond throughout my career, but I would especially like to thank the medical staff, 20,000 employees and board of Rochester Regional, as well as the Rochester community for their tremendous support,” Bieber said.