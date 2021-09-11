ROCHESTER — The Rochester Calkins Road VA Clinic will hold Walk-In Flu Shot Clinics this week and next.
The clinics will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Friday, September 24
Tuesday, September 28
Flu shots will be given at the Calkins Road Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester in the Susan B. Anthony conference room.
Veterans can also get their flu shot at their next primary care appointment.
Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available.
In addition, according to CDC guidelines both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time. If a Veteran has not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine shot, they can get the J & J COVID-19 shot in addition to their flu shot or the staff can schedule them for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Veterans should wear face coverings when entering the Medical Center.