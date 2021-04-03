ROCHESTER — State Sen. Pam Helming is partnering with Rochester Regional Health to offer breast cancer screenings to area residents.
The screenings are open to women 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Space is limited and appointments required.
“I am honored to partner with Rochester Regional Health to make breast cancer screenings more accessible to women in our community,” Helming said. “Early detection is critical to saving lives. I encourage women to schedule a mammogram appointment and get screened.”
Individuals should bring their insurance card; screenings are covered by most insurance providers. If you don’t have insurance, you will be connected to the New York State Cancer Services Program, which covers the cost of screenings for eligible individuals.
Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center will be at the following locations:
ONTARIO COUNTY
• May 4, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Geneva Family Practice, 875 Pre-Emption Road. To schedule an appointment, call 1-833-922-7465.
SENECA COUNTY
• Oct. 12, noon to 5 p.m. at Ovid Community Health Center, 7150 Main St. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 787-8132.
WAYNE COUNTY
• April 1, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lyons Health Center, 12 Leach Road. To schedule an appointment, call 1-833-922-7465.
• April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sodus Community Health, 6341 Ridge Road. To schedule an appointment, call (315) 787-8132.
• May 15, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ryndock Realty, 1250 Route 104, Ontario. To schedule an appointment, call 1-833-922-7465.