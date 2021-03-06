CLIFTON SPRINGS — Residents of this Ontario County village now have access to a full slate of dental services.
Rochester Regional Health Dentistry at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic began seeing patients Tuesday.
The practice, which is connected to the hospital, will offer routine and specialized services around general dentistry and dental hygiene. When necessary, patients can undergo oral surgery in the same location.
“You should not have to drive far to get the care you need,” expressed Tequila Wright, practice manager. “We take pride in bringing the services people need to the places where they need them. This dental practice will make it easier for more people in Clifton Springs to fit dental care into their lives.”
Parking is free, and patients can reach the dental office through the hospital’s South Entrance at 2 Coulter Road.
To make an appointment, call (315) 318-0284.