PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will again sponsor the “That Their Lights May Shine” project.
For a donation of $5 or more, individuals may have an ornament placed on the hospital tree, as a special gift for friends or family, in honor or memory of someone they love or admire, in celebration of a birth or just as a “thinking of you” message. The tree is in the lobby by the main entrance of the hospital, 418 N. Main St.
The ornament will bear the remembered person’s name and the donor’s name. The Soldiers & Sailors Auxiliary will use the proceeds from “That Their Lights May Shine” to support special projects in the Hospital and Homestead.
Donations for project may be sent to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, c/o The Peppermint Parlor, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527, telephone (315) 531-2064, or pick up a form for the project at the Hospital lobby.