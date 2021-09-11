PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will be offering its monthly walk-in mammogram screenings Wednesday.
The screenings are set for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Digital breast tomosynthesis (tomo), also known as 3D mammography, is provided at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors. Patients do not need a referral, nor will they incur a copay for a screening mammogram. For uninsured patients, the CSP of the Finger Lakes Region provides free screenings for colorectal, cervical and breast cancers for uninsured men and women.
Call (877) 803-8070 to see if you are eligible for a free screening.
For more information, call (315) 531-2544. To view the full schedule of walk-in screening mammograms, visit flhealth.org/events.