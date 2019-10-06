ROCHESTER — Solutions for Navigating the Challenges of Dementia will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Wintergarden at Brickstone by St. John’s, 1325 Elmwood Ave.
The free event includes luncheon and demonstrations. The program will focus on helping family caregivers, friends and professionals supporting those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
Attendees will learn from a panel of experts during an hour-long discussion about the legal, medical, and personal basics involved in planning for current and future needs of someone suffering from cognitive impairment. Panelists include local dementia experts from UR Medicine Geriatrics; Woods, Oviatt, Gilman LLP; and Care Consultants of Rochester.
During the event, attendees will also have the opportunity for personal demonstrations of the Embodied Labs virtual reality tool, which helps caregivers better empathize with people living with dementia and other progressive diseases.
Fifteen-minute blocks are available for attendees.
Registration is required by Oct. 11. To RSVP, reach out to Michael Dunn at
mdunn@st.johnsliving.org or (585) 760-1365.