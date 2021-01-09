WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a Medicare information meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at its 1 W. Main St. office.
Members of the community and the Chamber turning 65, or enrolling for the first time, are invited to this information session. Individual appointments with a Medicare specialist also are available, beginning at 1 p.m. Reservations are required.
Space is limited, face coverings are required, and social distancing will be in place. Contact the Chamber at (315) 568-2906 to reserve a spot for the 11 a.m. meeting, to make an individual appointment, or to ask questions.