SENECA COUNTY — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a Medicare information meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Dec 3.
Members of the community and the Chamber who are turning 65 or enrolling for the first time, are invited. Individual appointments with the Medicare specialist also are available, beginning at 1 p.m.
Space is limited and face coverings are required. Contact the Chamber at (315) 568-2906 to reserve a spot for the 11 a.m. meeting, to make an individual appointment, or with questions.