WATERLOO — Dr. Joseph Lorenzetti and family nurse practitioner Susan Randall-Mantella have moved to Seneca Family Health Center at 367-A E. Main St. after previously caring for the local community from an office at 28 Cayuga St. in Seneca Falls for more than 33 years.
They have joined a team that includes Drs. Sixto Medina and Eric Shives, adult nurse practitioner and clinical nurse specialist Christina Gray, certified FNP and registered nurse first assistant Roberta Korich, and FNP Elizabeth Smith.
Lorenzetti is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He completed his family practice residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse and earned his medical degree from Georgetown University.
Randall-Mantella received her nursing degree from Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse and completed her bachelor and master’s degrees in healthcare administration from the New School for Social Research in New York. She completed her NP certification in family medicine at Community General Hospital in Syracuse.
To make an appointment with Lorenzetti or Randall-Mantella, call (315) 787-4977.