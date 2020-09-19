The New York State Office for the Aging is urging caregivers and older New Yorkers, particularly those with chronic health conditions and/or a weakened or impaired immune system, to learn to recognize the early warning signs of sepsis, to get immediate treatment, and to learn how to prevent infections that could lead to sepsis.
Sepsis is a serious illness for people of all ages, but it can be particularly devastating, even deadly, for older adults — even more so now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sepsis can come on quickly and can be fatal,” NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen said. “Simple precautions, like frequent hand washing and getting recommended vaccinations can prevent the underlying illnesses that often lead to sepsis. If an infection does set in, it must be treated as quickly and effectively as possible.”
Sepsis is a progressive shutdown of the body’s organs and systems caused by systemic inflammation following an infection that enters the blood or soft tissue. Those who don’t die often experience life-altering consequences like missing limbs or organ dysfunction. Studies have shown that early detection combined with appropriate interventions can significantly improve the chances of survival.
Sepsis kills more people than cancer and occurs more commonly than a heart attack. In the United States, someone dies from sepsis every 2 minutes, and someone is hospitalized due to sepsis every 20 seconds. Approximately 50,000 people in New York are diagnosed with severe sepsis or septic shock each year; of those, 30% of adults and 9% of children die in the hospital. It is the leading cause of hospital readmissions and the top cost for avoidable hospitalizations in New York.
More than 80% of sepsis cases begin outside of the hospital. Homecare patients are at particular risk for sepsis, as the condition can often go unnoticed until it becomes life-threatening.
People 65 and older make up almost 65% of sepsis cases in hospitals. Statistics indicate that older severe sepsis survivors were three times more likely to suffer a mental decline, making it impossible for them to return to their previous living arrangements, and often resulting in admission into a long-term healthcare facility. The risk of dying from severe sepsis or septic shock also increases with age.
The signs of sepsis among adults include:
Change in body temperature, either a fever (above 101.3 degrees) or a lower-than-normal temperature (below 95 degrees).
Rapid heart rate (above 90 beats per minute).
Rapid breathing (above 20 breaths per minute).
Shaking.
Confusion, which may be more common among older people.
Sepsis can move into severe sepsis quickly, so getting help and treatment as quickly as possible is vital.
For more information, please visit the New York State Department of Health or www.sepsis.org.