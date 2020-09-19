Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... COMPLETE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&