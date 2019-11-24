CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team (SET) at UR Medicine Thompson Health recently announced the fourth-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards:
— Karen Beaney of Springwater, technologist, mammography
— Crystal Burke of Springwater, technologist, mammography
— Mona Carro of Canandaigua, supervisor, social work
— Melissa Eiffert of Pittsford, RN, Birthing Center
— Gregory Ladow of Victor, technologist, radiology
— David MacDougal of Canandaigua, technologist, diagnostic imaging
— Cassandra Massa of Geneva, nurse leader, Floor 3East
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. They are selected each quarter by the SET, which reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.