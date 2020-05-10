SENECA FALLS — Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at 48 State St.
The American Legion is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Sharon Rayno, Commander. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.