GENEVA — Melissa Sherman, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the medical staff of Geneva General Hospital in the hospitalist department.
Sherman has a master’s degree in nursing from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Keuka College and an associate degree in nursing from Finger Lakes Community College.
Sherman was the recipient of the Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Scholarship: The mission to practice in rural and underserved communities from Upstate Medical University.
She is also a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.